Florence man charged after Sunday stabbing
Florence man charged after Sunday stabbing

David McIntyre

David McIntyre has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

 Contributed Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. – A 65-year-old Florence man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing incident that took place over the weekend.

David McIntyre was arrested by Florence County Sheriff’s deputies on Sunday and charged with one count of attempted murder.

Attempted murder is a felony, and a conviction carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison, none of which may be suspended.

McIntyre is alleged to have stabbed a male in the neck after a verbal altercation on Sunday.

The male was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

McIntyre remains in jail as he awaits a bond hearing.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

