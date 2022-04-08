 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence man charged in ATM theft

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man is being held in the Florence County Detention Center in lieu of $42,000 bond on a litany of charges connected with the theft of an ATM.

Eric Shyqwez Eaddy, 1405 West Liberty Street, is charged with grand larceny value $10,000 or more, safecracking, malicious injury to real property $10,000 or more, possession of stolen vehicle $10,000 or more, hit and run striking fixtures, failure to stop for blue light 2nd or subsequent offense, driving under suspension 3rd or subsequent offense, malicious injury to real property less than $2,000, criminal conspiracy and malicious injury to real property greater than $2,000, less than $10,000, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

"Mr. Eaddy’s outstanding warrants were regarding the (Oct. 19) theft of an ATM from 305 W Pine Street, Pee Dee Federal Credit Union," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a relase on the arrest. "Mr. Eaddy allegedly used a stolen vehicle during this incident to steal the ATM and drag it from the scene. While fleeing the scene, Mr. Eaddy reportedly damaged a parked car and a stop sign. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but Mr. Eaddy reportedly abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot."

