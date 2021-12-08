Florence man charged in Florence County fatal crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Nov. 12 head-on collision in which one person died.

Michael Delvecchio Middleton, 37, of 317 North Royal Street, Apt. A, is charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in great bodily injury and driving with a suspended license, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The 3:44 p.m. crash happened when an eastbound Hyundai sedan was hit head on by a westbound Chevrolet minivan that crossed the center line near Swamp Fox Road, Lee said.

Sarah Godwin Nettles, 37, the driver of the Hyundai, died, said Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. She was not wearing a seat belt, Lee said.

Middleton was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Wednesday morning and is awaiting a bond hearing, according to the detention center's Website.