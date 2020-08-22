 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence man charged in Friday evening shooting
0 comments

Florence man charged in Friday evening shooting

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

FLORENCE, S.C. —A Florence man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting Friday evening shooting.

The shooting, which happened around 5 p.m., was in the 600 block of Commander Street, Florence police Lt. Robert Drulis said.

Initially, Drulis said nobody was injured in the shooting but further investigation revealed a juvenile was injured.

Police arrested Rah'quez Clifaun Baccus, 19, of 1128 June Lane, Apt. B, and booked him into the Florence County Detention Center shortly before 7 a.m.

In addition to the two counts of attempted murder he is charged with possessing a weapon while committing a violent crime, according to the detention center's website.

He is being held in lieu of $55,000 bond, according to the center's website.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Two file to challenge John Galloway for Florence One board seat
Local News

Two file to challenge John Galloway for Florence One board seat

FLORENCE, S.C. — Another Florence One Schools trustee will face a challenge to keep his seat on the school board. Tyrone Rainey and Dr. Landon Reynolds filed to run against incumbent John Galloway in the non-partisan election to represent 2 on the board before filing in the race closed at noon on Friday. 

Buddy Brand wins Republican primary
Local News

Buddy Brand wins Republican primary

FLORENCE, S.C. — Tuesday evening was a good night for Florence Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II. Brand, waiting at his home, received a phone call at 8:04 p.m. from a person who informed him of the results of the Republican primary in the special election to fill the remaining two years of the term of late Florence County Councilman James Schofield. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert