Florence man charged in Friday evening shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. —A Florence man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting Friday evening shooting.
The shooting, which happened around 5 p.m., was in the 600 block of Commander Street, Florence police Lt. Robert Drulis said.
Initially, Drulis said nobody was injured in the shooting but further investigation revealed a juvenile was injured.
Police arrested Rah'quez Clifaun Baccus, 19, of 1128 June Lane, Apt. B, and booked him into the Florence County Detention Center shortly before 7 a.m.
In addition to the two counts of attempted murder he is charged with possessing a weapon while committing a violent crime, according to the detention center's website.
He is being held in lieu of $55,000 bond, according to the center's website.
