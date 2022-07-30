Florence man charged in Friday evening shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was shot, another was otherwise assaulted and a third person arrested and charged after a brief standoff following a shooting in the 100 block of South Homestead Drive in Florence.

Florence Police responded at 6:37 p.m. to the 100 block of South Homestead Drive to a reported shooting and, upon arrival, found one shooting victim and an assault victim, according to a release from the agency.

The two victims were transported by medics with Florence County EMS to a Florence area hospital for treatment.

"The suspect Fransisko Reyes Tursios was later located in a motel on Lucas Street," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a release on the incident. "Officers with the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Sheriff's Office attempted to call the suspect out of the room, to no avail. Tear gas was utilized, and Mr. Tursios exited the room. He was taken into custody without further incident."

Tursios, 36, of 115 Homestead Drive, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm in the city, according to the Florence County Detention Center's Website.

He is currently held without bond pending a bond hearing before a circuit court judge on the attempted murder charges. His bond on the weapons charges was set at $12,000.