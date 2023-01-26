 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Florence man charged in October Waffle House shooting

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police officers Wednesday arrested a suspect in the Oct. 30 shooting at the Pamplico Highway Waffle House.

Kam-Ron Tydre’ Williams, 23m if 317 South Second Street, Florence, is charged with four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

"At approximately 2:20 a.m., officers from the Florence Police Department responded to 551 Pamplico Highway at the Waffle House regarding a shooting. One victim was injured during the incident and was transported to the hospital by EMS," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in the release. "Officers learned that the shooting occurred after a verbal and physical altercation between a male and female in the parking lot. The male suspect got into a vehicle and fled. As the vehicle fled, shots were fired toward the female involved in the altercation, striking a bystander. A vehicle and the building were also damaged."

People are also reading…

After officers arrested Williams investigators executed a search warrant at a Toledo Scale Road residence and recovered a stolen firearm, according to the release.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Edwards to perform at Florence's Colors of Cancer tonight

Edwards to perform at Florence's Colors of Cancer tonight

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Diners who participate in the Colors of Cancer dinner Thursday will be entertained by the sultry voice of Jennifer Edwards, a veteran of the music business with appearances on the stage at the famed Apollo Theatre along with Diddy's Making the Band 3.

Florence County Council elects officers, conducts hearing

Florence County Council elects officers, conducts hearing

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Council members Thursday got down to the county's business, honored a county football team, elected officers, passed a litany of rezonings, OK'd a feral cat plan, and conducted a contentious public hearing at its annual organizational meeting.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Unsecured load turns wooden plants into accidental highway catapult in U.K.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert