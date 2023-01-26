Florence man charged in October Waffle House shooting

Kam-Ron Tydre’ Williams, 23m if 317 South Second Street, Florence, is charged with four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

"At approximately 2:20 a.m., officers from the Florence Police Department responded to 551 Pamplico Highway at the Waffle House regarding a shooting. One victim was injured during the incident and was transported to the hospital by EMS," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in the release. "Officers learned that the shooting occurred after a verbal and physical altercation between a male and female in the parking lot. The male suspect got into a vehicle and fled. As the vehicle fled, shots were fired toward the female involved in the altercation, striking a bystander. A vehicle and the building were also damaged."