Florence man charged in Old River Road shootings that injured eight-year-old

PAMPLICO S.C. — A Florence man faces multiple charges connected to the Saturday shooting at vehicles on Old River Road in eastern Florence County.

Charles Montgomery Allen, 40, of 3106 North Old River Road, Florence, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Florence County Detention Center's Website.

An 8-year-old was in a car with his father driving on Old River Road when both were hit by gunfire.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said one of his deputies picked up the child and rushed him to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and, as of Saturday evening, was listed in critical condition.

In all, three vehicles were hit with gunfire, Joye said.

The shooter fired on traffic from the wood line, Joye said, but retreated to a double-wide mobile home when deputies responded. He was taken into custody by the agency’s SWAT team, Joye said.

Joye said Allen is known to deputies.

While Allen will have an initial appearance before a Florence County magistrate the nature of some of the charges will require that his bond hearings take place before a circuit court judge.

Allen, who was booked into the detention center at 5:50 p.m. Saturday, is currently being held without bond pending those hearings, according to the detention center's Website.