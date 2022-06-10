Florence man charged in stabbing death at Florence County motel

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man is being held without bond, charged with one count of murder in connection with a stabbing death at a northern Florence County motel.
Willie James Smith, 53, of 3024 TV Road, Florence, is charged in connection with the death of James Stephen McNamara, 61.
The stabbing happened around 4:15 a.m. at Florence Express Inn, formerly known as America’s Best Value Inn, at 3024 TV Road Florence, according to the Florence County Coroner's Office, which also identified the victim.
McNamara's body will be sent for an autopsy at MUSC in Charleston Saturday.