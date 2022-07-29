 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence man charged in Sunday Johnsonville shooting

JOHNONVILLE, S.C. -- A Florence man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a crime following a Sunday shooting near Johnsonville.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies responded to Pecan Lane near Johnsonville and a report of a shooing victim, who deputies found and had transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment.

Deputies arrested Jauan Trevon McKnight, 26, of 1421 Gilbert Drive, Lot 61, Florence.

McKnight is alleged to have traveled to the residence of a former girlfriend and shot a male victim at the location following a confrontation, according to a release issued by the sheriff's office.

Investigators further allege that McKnight shot the victim a second time as the victim was attempting to flee, according to the release.

McKnight remains in the Florence County Detention Center without bond as he awaits a bond hearing before a circuit court judge on the attempted murder charge.

