Florence man charged in theft of four classic cars

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Four vintage cars reported stolen Feb. 26 from a Florence warehouse have been recovered, though not before several had been stipped for parts.

The four vehicles -- a 1968 Buick Skylark convertible, a 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle, a 1976 Chevrolet Corvette and a 1986 Chevrolet 1500 pickup -- were valued at about $200,000.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies working with Florence Police executed a search warrant on East McIver Road Sunday and located all four vehicles in a garage on the premises at the time of the search, Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a release from the sheriff's office.

"This is what cooperation between law enforcement agencies looks like. Working together we are making a difference for the citizens of Florence County," said Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye.

Deputies arrested Caryone Corry McDonald, 41, of 1033 Middleton Street, Florence, at the location and charged him with possession of a stolen vehicle and operating a chop shop. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bond, according to the center's Website.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are possible, Nunn wrote in the release.