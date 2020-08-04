COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A cyber tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a Florence man on 20 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.
Michael Lynn Poley, 36, of 2006 East Howe Springs Road, was arrested July 31 by Florence County Sheriff's deputies working with the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, according to a release from South Carolina Attorney Alan Wilson.
Poley distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material, investigators said through a release on the arrest.
He is charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; and 13 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree (§16-15-410), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
He is being held without bond in the Florence County Detention Center.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
