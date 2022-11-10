Florence man charged with 36 counts of breaking into cars

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man faces more than 50 separate charges in connection with vehicle break-ins and gun thefts following a Florence County Sheriff's Office month-long undercover investigation, vehicle pursuit and foot chase.

"Our deputies and investigators have done a great job investigating these break-ins," said Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. "Please don't leave valuables, especially firearms, in your vehicles overnight. This is how most guns are stolen and obtained by criminals who cannot purchase them legally."

Ryan Kendrick Myers, 25, of 3104 East Eastway Drive, was arrested Nov. 4 and is charged with 36 counts of breaking into motor vehicles, a dozen counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, four counts of grand larceny, two counts of conspiracy, five counts of financial transaction card theft and three counts of financial transaction card fraud, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Saleek Gayvion Chentaze McClease, 24, of 515 South Franklin Drive, is charged with being an accessory before a felony.

Investigators said that between Sept. 29 and Nov. 4 in "numerous areas of Florence county, Myers is alleged to have broken into or entered approximately 36 motor vehicles and stolen over 22 firearms and other valuables," Sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a media advisory.

The break-ins happened on Friendfield Road, Grapevine Road, Old River Road, Moore Road, East Pocket Road, Blackberry Road, Half Moon Road, Hanna Lake Road, Juniper Road and North Pine Court," according to the advisory.

McClease is charged with having aided Myers on Oct. 19.

Myers remains in custody at the Florence County Detention Center in lieu of $98,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are possible, Nunn wrote.