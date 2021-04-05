Florence man charged with attempted murder after trailer park stabbing

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence man is behind bars following a Sunday night stabbing at a mobile home park near the Florence Regional Airport.

Avery Alexander Moore, 29, of Florence, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Attempted murder is a felony and carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison, none of which can be suspended.

Florence County Sheriff’s deputies were reportedly patrolling the mobile home park when they were flagged down by a witness. The witness told the officers that the stabber was walking in front of their vehicle.

Moore was then detained pending and investigation.

After the officers located a victim with stab wounds in the chest, back and neck, Moore was arrested and the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No information is available on the condition of the victim.

Moore remains in the detention center waiting a bond hearing.

