 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence man charged with attempted murder after trailer park stabbing
0 comments

Florence man charged with attempted murder after trailer park stabbing

{{featured_button_text}}
Avery Alexander Moore

Avery Alexander Moore, 29, of Florence, was arrested Sunday.

 Contributed Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence man is behind bars following a Sunday night stabbing at a mobile home park near the Florence Regional Airport.

Avery Alexander Moore, 29, of Florence, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Attempted murder is a felony and carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison, none of which can be suspended.

Florence County Sheriff’s deputies were reportedly patrolling the mobile home park when they were flagged down by a witness. The witness told the officers that the stabber was walking in front of their vehicle.

Moore was then detained pending and investigation.

After the officers located a victim with stab wounds in the chest, back and neck, Moore was arrested and the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No information is available on the condition of the victim.

Moore remains in the detention center waiting a bond hearing.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chief: I did not see Floyd actively resisting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Search by Florence police yields cocaine, crack, marijuana, stolen gun
Local News

Search by Florence police yields cocaine, crack, marijuana, stolen gun

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence man is behind bars following the execution of a search warrant. The Florence Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that a search of a residence in the 900 block West Sumter Street yielded approximately 63 grams of cocaine base –commonly referred to as crack cocaine–, approximately 15 grams of cocaine, 103 grams of marijuana, and 2 handguns, one of which had been reported stolen.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert