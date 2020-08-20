 Skip to main content
Florence man charged with attempted murder in Wednesday shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Florence County just outside the city limits.

Michael Brandon Conner, 31, of 319 Revel Drive, Apt. 1, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the incident on Brookfield Road Wednesday.

Conner is charged with shooting a person who was taken to a Florence area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Conner remains in the Florence County Detention Center in lieu of $15,000 bond, according to the detention center's Website.

