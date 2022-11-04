Florence man charged with breaking into cars

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man has been arrested and charged — after a police pursuit that ended with a car hitting a building — in connection with three car burglaries.

A Florence County sheriff's deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle on Kershaw Street Thursday morning, Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a media advisory.

The car didn't stop until it drove into a building near Walnut and Jarrott streets after which the man ran from the car. The suspect was later arrested on Sammy's Lane near Hinson Street, with the help of the agency's canine tracking team.

Ryan Kendrick Myers, 25, of 3311 South Dingle Drive, is charged with three counts of breaking into motor vehicles and one count of failure to stop for a blue light.

Nunn wrote that Myers is charged with illegally entering three vehicles on Juniper Road where a .45-caliber handgun, a .380-caliber handgun and a wallet with identification and credit cards were reported stolen.

Myers, as of late Friday afternoon, remained in the Florence County Detention Center pending an initial appearance and bond hearing.

"The investigation into this incident is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are possible," Nunn wrote.