Florence man charged with catalytic converter thefts

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man faces nine counts of injury to property to obtain nonferrous metals in connection with theft of catalytic converters from vehicles on South Irby Street, East Howe Springs Road, Claussen Road and Pamplico Highway.

Krystyn Domynyck Kelly-Hines, 25, of 815 Ashley Court, Florence is also charged with first-degree domestic violence and malicious injury to property, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

The string of catalytic converter thefts took place between Nov. 6 and Feb. 4, according ot the release.

He is alleged to have done $4,200 in damage to one vehicle by breaking glass and slashing tires, according to the release.

"Kelly-Hines is also alleged by Investigators to have engaged in a physical altercation with an intimate partner on or about February 14, 2021 by striking the victim on the right side of the head with a blunt object believed to be a handgun. The victim received visible injuries from the assault and required medical treatment at an area hospital," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in the release.

Kelly-Hines remains in custody at the Florence County Detention Center in lieu of $55,000 bond.