FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man is out on bond after being charged with fraudulently purchasing a car.
Guy Robert Smith, 23, of general delivery, Florence, is charged by Florence Police with one count each of financial identity fraud, grand larceny value of $10,000 or more, forgery value of $10,000 or more and identity fraud to avoid detection by law enforcement.
The charges are connected to a July 24 incident in which Smith is charged with using identification not his own to purchase a vehicle from a North Cashua Drive auto dealership, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.
The dealership later reported the purchase as fraudulent to police.
Smith was arrested by South Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers in Darlington County and returned to Florence County.
He is currently free on $30,000 bond, according to the Florence County Detention Center's Website.
