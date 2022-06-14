 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence man charged with resisting arrest following barricaded standoff

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man has been served a warrant and charged with resisting arrest following a standoff on Heatherwood Circle.

The incident started when Florence Police received a noise complaint at a home in the 100 block of Heatherwood Circle.

Upon arrival officers head loud noise from the home and discovered the occupant had an outstanding warrant, said Capt. Mike Brandt.

The occupant, James Anthony Russ, 41, declined to exit the home so a negotiation team and the departments. emergency response team were summoned, Brandt said.

At 8:30 a.m. the emergency response team entered the house and took Russ into custody without incident.

He is charged with resisting arrested and was served with a warrant for breach of trust of a vehicle, Brandt said.

Russ, as of 10:50 a.m., hadn't been booked into the Florence County Detention Center.

