FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man has been charged with five counts of attempted murder after a Wednesday night incident during which Florence County Sheriff's deputies working Interstate 95 came under fire from Dunbarton Road.

Clinton Byron Williams, 34, of 3026 Dawn Street was arrested Thursday and was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a release from the agency.

On the evening of Aug. 9 deputies assigned to the agency's Criminal Enforcement Unit (CEU) we’re conducting traffic enforcement on I-95 near the northbound 160 mile marker near Florence when they came under intentional gunfire directed from a vehicle on nearby Dunbarton Drive, Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in the release on the arrest.

The suspect vehicle, a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, found abandoned at the Day’s Inn on Dunbarton Drive. Following a manhunt and search of the area that included deputies and SWAT team members, Williams was located and taken into custody.

"Investigators allege that Williams willfully and with malice aforethought shot at deputies multiple times with a handgun. No deputies were injured and no FCSO property was damaged during the incident," Nunn wrote in the release.

He remains in custody at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.