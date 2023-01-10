Florence man charged with striking two pedestrians, eight vehicles in parking lot

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man has been arrested and charged in connection with what could be described as an impromptu demolition derby Saturday in the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot at the corner of South Cashua Street and Second Loop Road in Florence.

Saturday at about 2 p.m. the South Carolina Highway Patrol was dispatched to the parking lot to investigate multiple vehicle collisions involving pedestrians, occupied vehicles and unoccupied vehicles, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

"After an initial investigation, SCHP determined that the incident was likely intentional and contacted Florence County Sheriff's Office," according to the release.

Deputies obtained warrants for Justin Wade Gardner, 33, of 1526 Francis Marion Road, that charged him with four counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident (occupied vehicle) and four counts of leaving the scene of an accident (unoccupied vehicle).

"While operating a motor vehicle Gardner is alleged to have purposefully struck two pedestrians in the parking lot while attempting to flee the scene and also struck four occupied and four unoccupied vehicles without reporting the incidents," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in the release.