Florence man charged with strong arm robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man Saturday was arrested and charged in connection with the strong-arm robbery of a Pamplico Highway business earlier in the day.

Daniel Gary Hires Jr., 38, of 905 Second Loop Road, is charged with two counts of common law strong arm robbery following a 9:40 a.m. incident at 101 Tobacco and Vape.

Florence Police responded to the business to a reported robbery and were told that "the suspect entered the store, jumped over the counter and allegedly began taking items from the clerk. A physical altercation occurred and the suspect fled the store," said Capt. Mike Brandt in a release on the incident.

"Officers responding to the scene located Daneil Gary Hires Jr., matching the suspect’s description on Pamplico Highway near Blass Drive. Officers took him into custody without incident. Mr. Hires had obvious injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment before being transported to the Florence Detention Center," Brandt wrote in the release.

Hires is also charged with a second count of strong arm robbery in connection with a similar incident Jan. 11 at High-End Vape Shop on West Palmetto Street, according to the release.

Hires remains in the Florence County Detention Center in lieu of $20,000 bond.

