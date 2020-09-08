 Skip to main content
Florence man dies in industrial accident
EFFINGHAM, S.C. − Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the worker who died Thursday in an industrial accident at an Effingham plant.

Francisco Carlos Jolley, 49, of Florence was performing electrical work at McCall Farms at the time of the incident, the coroner said Tuesday in his release.

Jolly was transported to a Florence area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The coroner said the autopsy determined Jolley died as a result of electrical injury, von Lutcken said.

