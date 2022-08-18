 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence man dies Wednesday night in Scranton crash

SCRANTON, S.C. -- A Florence man died Wednesday night when the Chevrolet van he was driving ran into a building in Scranton.

Florence County Coroner identified the driver as Nathan Hammond, 44.

Hammond was north bound on U.S. 52 at about 10:54 p.m. when the van he was driving ran off the right side of the road, then crossed the highway and ran off the left side of the road and into a building in the 1800 block of U.S. 52 in Scranton, said Master Trooper Gary Miller, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol, Miller said.

