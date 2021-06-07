Florence man extradited from North Carolina to face murder charge

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence man has been extradited from Guilford County, North Carolina, to face a murder charge.

The Florence County Sheriff's Office announced that Demarcus Lee Bluett, 26, of Florence, had waived extradition and would be returned to Florence County to face charges related to the murder of Mary Brown.

The booking website of the sheriff's office indicates that Bluett has also been charged with murder, first-degree arson, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, malicious injury to property valued at less than $2,000 and two counts of failure to appear.

Brown's body was found by Florence County deputies off East Old Marion Highway on May 1.

Investigators allege that Bluett approached Brown near a convenience store on TV Road, robbed her and shot her before fleeing the scene. Bluett is also alleged to have shot into a coin-operated washing machine at motel on TV Road in order to obtain the coins.

A conviction of murder carries the possibility of two penalties: death or 30 years to life in prison.

First degree arson carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison.