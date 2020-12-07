Florence man faces over 60 years in prison after being arrested Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man could be facing more than 60 years in prison.

Stephen Howard Dial Jr., 37, of Florence was arrested Saturday by internet crimes against children investigators of the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

Dial is charged with one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of third-degree promoting the prostitution of a minor, one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

First-degree sexual exploitation of a minor carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. Third-degree promoting the prostitution of a minor carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. Criminal solicitation of a minor carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Third-degree criminal sexual conduct carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Contributing to the delinquency of a minor carries a penalty of up to three years in prison.

Investigators say Dial solicited sex from a minor, engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor and encouraged a minor to produce and send sexually explicit images.

A magistrate has set his bond at $68,000 cash or surety bond.