Florence man faces up to 70 years in prison for child sexual abuse material
Florence man faces up to 70 years in prison for child sexual abuse material

Lorenzo Efrain Jazmany Rosales-Corrales

Lorenzo Efrain Jazmany Rosales-Corrales was arrested Tuesday on seven counts related to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence resident could face up to  70 years in prison for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material. 

Lorenzo Efrain Jazmany Rosales-Corrales, 18, was arrested on Tuesday on seven charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. The arrest was made by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. 

Rosales-Corrales has ben charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. 

Second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is a felony  punishable by between two and 10 years in prison. No part of the two-year minimum sentence may be suspended nor parole granted until the two-year minimum is served. 

Third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years' imprisonment. 

 Investigators say a CyberTipline report led them to Rosales-Corrales, and they say he distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Rosales-Corrales was released on a $15,000 cash or surety bond. 

