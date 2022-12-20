Florence man found dead in North Brunson Street vacant lot

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man was found dead Sunday evening in a vacant North Brunson Street lot after Florence Police responded to reports of gunshots.

Florence Police responded at about 11:30 p.m. to search the area and found the victim in a vacant lot in the 700 block of the street, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Marcus Antonio Ellis, 29. An autopsy was performed Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Contact Corporal Sieban of the Florence Police Department with any information regarding this incident at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com.