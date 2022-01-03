Florence man found dead Sunday in his residence

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are investigating the death of a man in his Waverly Avenue residence.
The body of Joshua Dequan Brogsia, 26, of 1503 Waverly Ave., was discovered by medics with Florence County EMS who responded Sunday to a report of a dead person, according to releases from the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner's Office.
The body will be sent Friday to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy, said Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.
