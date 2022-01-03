 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence man found dead Sunday in his residence
0 Comments

Florence man found dead Sunday in his residence

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are investigating the death of a man in his Waverly Avenue residence.

The body of Joshua Dequan Brogsia, 26, of 1503 Waverly Ave., was discovered by medics with Florence County EMS who responded Sunday to a report of a dead person, according to releases from the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner's Office.

The body will be sent Friday to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy, said Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing rehearses medal ceremony ahead of Winter Games

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

District 31 candidate Mike Reichenbach makes six-figure media buy

FLORENCE, S.C. – Senate candidate Mike Reichenbach is putting the funds he loaned himself to start his campaign to work. Reichenbach's campaign announced on Monday that it would be making a six-figure purchase of advertising including print, radio and television ads in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 25 Republican primary. 

'Cowboy' Williams rides into South Carolina governor race
Local News

'Cowboy' Williams rides into South Carolina governor race

FLORENCE, S.C. – Another candidate has entered the race for the South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Florence resident and former Seventh Congressional District candidate William "Cowboy" Williams confirmed Tuesday afternoon that he would be running for the nomination alongside former Congressman Joe Cunningham, state Sen. Mia McLeod and activist Gary Votour for the nomination. 

Pee Dee Fireworks sales booming before New Years Eve
Local News

Pee Dee Fireworks sales booming before New Years Eve

FLORENCE, S.C. – Business is picking up at Circus Fireworks on West Lucas Street. Employee Sammy Barr said business has been good at the store, especially since things were shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 last March. He added that there is also a fireworks shortage. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert