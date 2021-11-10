Florence man gets more than four years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a weapon as a felon

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Brandon Paul Wallace, 33, pleaded guilty before United States District Judge Donald Coggins Jr.

Evidence presented to the court showed that on June 19, 2018, agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division as well as an officer from the Florence Police Department arrested Wallace on an outstanding arrest warrant at a residence in Marion. Following Wallace’s arrest, law enforcement searched the area where Wallace was arrested and found two loaded firearms.

Federal law prohibits Wallace from possessing firearms and ammunition because of his prior felony convictions for voluntary manslaughter, possession of a stolen vehicle, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Coggins sentenced Wallace to 52 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.

There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Florence Police Department, and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Assistant United States Attorney Lauren Hummel prosecuted the case.

