 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence man killed in Monday evening shooting
0 Comments

Florence man killed in Monday evening shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Coroner Keith on Lutcken on Wednesday afternoon revealed the identity of a man who was shot and killed Monday evening at 1601 McMillan Lane.

The man was Stevenson Lemont Bailey, 47, of 1601 McMillan Lane. He was taken by medics with Florence County EMS to a hospital where he died, according to the coroner.

The body will be sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy.

The Florence County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas women flee to nearby states for abortions

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Open carry ban on Florence City Council agenda

FLORENCE, S.C. – The city of Florence may soon be wading into the gun control debate. On the agenda for the 1 p.m., Monday, meeting of the Florence City Council is the first reading of an ordinance that would ban the open carrying of weapons at events permitted by the city and would also prohibit open and concealed carry of weapons on the city's properties. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert