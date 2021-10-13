Florence man killed in Monday evening shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Coroner Keith on Lutcken on Wednesday afternoon revealed the identity of a man who was shot and killed Monday evening at 1601 McMillan Lane.
The man was Stevenson Lemont Bailey, 47, of 1601 McMillan Lane. He was taken by medics with Florence County EMS to a hospital where he died, according to the coroner.
The body will be sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy.
The Florence County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.
