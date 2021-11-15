Florence man sought in Sumter slaying

SUMTER, S.C. – A Florence man is wanted by Sumter Police who have warrants for his arrest in connection with the Nov. 5 slaying of a Sumter man.

Warrants have been issued for Tykem Hickson, 26, of Rockhill, and Javonte Marquise Durant Hickson, 27, of Florence. Both are charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the shooting death of Tyrone Prince.

Hickson turned himself in to police Saturday and is in custody at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Officers responded after 6 p.m. Nov. 5 to a shots fired call on Rolling Creek Drive where they found Prince shot outside of his home. He later died while being transported to an area hospital.

At the time of the shooting, two men were seen running from a car parked in the driveway of the residence toward Boulevard Road.

Anyone with information about the shooting or where Hickson can be found are asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700.

Tips can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or online by logging onto www.P3tips.com and clicking on the “Submit a New Tip” tab. You can also download the P3 Tips app for Apple and Android devices.