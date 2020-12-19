Florence man stabbed to death Friday night

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man was stabbed to death Friday night on the 500 block of South Barringer Street.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the man as Fernando Ford, 44. He was taken from the scene to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.
His body has been sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy.
Florence police and the coroner's office are investigating the killing.
