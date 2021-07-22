Florence man wanted on 26 warrants arrested

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man wanted on 26 outstanding arrest warrants was arrested Monday.

Officers from the Florence Police Department arrested Joshua Genord Eaddy, 24, of Florence, around 11:30 a.m. and took him into custody in the 800 block of South Irby Street.

Eaddy faces 12 counts of financial transaction card fraud, six counts of financial transaction card theft, two counts of financial identify fraud, and one count each of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a felon, shoplifting, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of stolen property.

The incidents that Eaddy was allegedly involved in occurred between April 8 and July 10.

The armed robbery happened on July 10 in a hotel parking lot on Hospitality Boulevard. Eaddy was allegedly confronted by a vehicle owner as Eaddy was attempting to break into the owner's vehicle. Eaddy reportedly pointed a pistol at the owner and took the owner's property from the vehicle.

No one was injured during the armed robbery.

Eaddy is being held in the Florence County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 cash or surety bond.

