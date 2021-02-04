 Skip to main content
Florence man wins $1 million with scratch-off lottery ticket
Florence man wins $1 million with scratch-off lottery ticket

COLUMBIA, S.C. – What’s it like to win $1 million?

“It’s crazy,” said the South Carolina Education Lottery’s latest millionaire.

The winner said he spent $10 on a Double Your Million! scratch-off at the Kruzers XIX on West Evans Street in Florence and went out to his car to scratch the ticket.

What happened next had him saying “Wow!”

He looked down at his scratched ticket and the “$1 MIL” prize was a match.

From there he said his emotions swayed from surprise to happiness.

“Today I feel blessed,” he said.

The Florence winner overcame odds of 1 in 1,760,000 to win $1 million in the $10 Double Your Million! game. No more top prizes remain in the game.

Kruzers XIX in Florence received a commission of $10,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Players can enter their non-winning ($10) Double Your Million! tickets into a second-chance drawing for a chance to win up to $2 million. For complete details on the Double Your Million! Second-Chance Drawing, please visit sceducationlottery.com.

Updated information on how to claim a prize is also available at sceducationlottery.com.

