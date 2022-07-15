Florence man wounded in Brunson Street shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence police are searching for a suspect following a Friday afternoon shooting on Brunson Street.
Police responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of North Brunson Street at 2:36 p.m. and found a person with a wound that appeared to be non-life-threatening, according to the Florence Police Department.
Officers rendered aid until the person could be taken to a hospital by medics with Florence County EMS.
"Officers learned that the shooting occurred after an altercation and the suspect left in a beige four-door sedan North on Brunson Street," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a media advisory.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Cpl. T. Scott at 843-665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.