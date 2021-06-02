Florence man wounded in Wednesday morning shooting

STAFF REPORTS
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was shot late Wednesday morning in the 700 block of Chase Street.
Florence Police Capt. Robert Drulis said the male victim was in stable condition.
He described it as an isolated incident that posed no threat to the general public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).
