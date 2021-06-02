 Skip to main content
Florence man wounded in Wednesday morning shooting
Florence man wounded in Wednesday morning shooting

Chase Street Shooting

Florence Police block the 700 block of Chase Street late Wednesday morning while the investigate an incident in which a man was shot and wounded.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was shot late Wednesday morning in the 700 block of Chase Street.

Florence Police Capt. Robert Drulis said the male victim was in stable condition.

He described it as an isolated incident that posed no threat to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).

