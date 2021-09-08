Florence marketing and public relations committee learns what the city's role in marketing itself is

FLORENCE, S.C. – The marketing and public relations committee of the Florence City Council got a look at how the city and county are currently being presented to the world Wednesday afternoon.

Hannah Davis, director of the city’s downtown development corporation, presented the committee with a list of the organizations and what their role is in marketing the city and county.

Davis’ handout said that the city’s marketing efforts are fostering a pride in place among the caretakers of the brand. Or, more simply, what a person who lives, works or visits the city can expect.

On the other hand, the Florence Convention and Visitor’s Bureau makes the argument for people to visit the city through events at the Florence Center and other attractions.

The Florence County Economic Development Partnership, Florence County Progress and the Northeastern Strategic Alliance are focused on recruiting businesses to Florence County or the northeastern part of the state by explaining the assets of the county or region.

She added that the downtown development corporation focuses specifically on the downtown area, working to sell living, working or playing in the city’s downtown area.

Davis also listed several other entities including the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce (she said it was business to business marketing), Florence One Schools (why a child should attend their schools), the local media outlets including the Morning News and various local social media pages.

