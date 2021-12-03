Florence marks Arbor Day by planting two oaks

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence firefighters on Friday morning were gifted two nutall trees as part of Florence's celebration of Arbor Day. which was held at the soon-to-be completed Florence Fire Department Station No. 6 on Smith Street, off West Palmetto Street.

Though three companies of firefighters might object to word "gifted" as they were, at the end of the ceremony, put to work wrapping up the planting of the trees. A lot of work.

The trees were funded through a Duke Energy grant.

"They're native," said city arborist Jenny Lee of the nutall trees — a type of oak — that stood about 20 feet tall.

Behind Lee shovels rang as they bit into the dirt, or just as often bounced off the pile which had previously been where the two trees now stood.

Clay, the firefighters agreed as several of the crew worked to break up the pile while others shuttled the dirt to the tree.

"We wanted something to really stand out and be a large tree and we were able to get these out of Columbia," Lee said.

They were trucked in and planted Thursday.