Florence marks Arbor Day by planting two oaks
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence firefighters on Friday morning were gifted two nutall trees as part of Florence's celebration of Arbor Day. which was held at the soon-to-be completed Florence Fire Department Station No. 6 on Smith Street, off West Palmetto Street.

Though three companies of firefighters might object to word "gifted" as they were, at the end of the ceremony, put to work wrapping up the planting of the trees. A lot of work.

The trees were funded through a Duke Energy grant.

"They're native," said city arborist Jenny Lee of the nutall trees — a type of oak — that stood about 20 feet tall.

Behind Lee shovels rang as they bit into the dirt, or just as often bounced off the pile which had previously been where the two trees now stood.

Clay, the firefighters agreed as several of the crew worked to break up the pile while others shuttled the dirt to the tree.

"We wanted something to really stand out and be a large tree and we were able to get these out of Columbia," Lee said.

They were trucked in and planted Thursday.

Water rings were all they lacked and that was what the firefighters were put to work doing as the ceremony ended.

"Because of the size of the tree, it will take them a couple of years to get going and establish their roots because a lot were cut during the process of tree spading," Lee said. "They'll grow fast after that."

Nutalls produce a generous amount of mast — food for the birds and squirrels and deer.

"I know they don't want deer here but the deer love these," Lee said.

Nutalls are also long lived and will stand watch over the station long after the firefighters who helped plant them have retired, Lee said.

As the ceremony broke up the three companies of firefighters continued their tree-care work.

Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.

