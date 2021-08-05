Florence monitoring potential battle over Columbia's school mask mandate

FLORENCE, S.C. – The city of Florence is waiting to see what happens with Columbia’s school mask mandate.

Florence announced Thursday afternoon that Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and the rest of the council are monitoring what happens with the Columbia City Council’s state of emergency declaration that mandates the wearing of masks in elementary and middle schools in that city.

No COVID-19-related items have been placed on the Florence City Council’s Aug. 9 agenda.

The Columbia City Council voted to implement the state of emergency declaration Thursday, a day after Mayor Steve Benjamin took the first step to implement the declaration Wednesday.

