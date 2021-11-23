 Skip to main content
Florence moving sanitation routes back for Thanksgiving
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence's sanitation routes will be moved back one day for the Thanksgiving holiday. 

The city announced on its website that Thursday's garbage and recycling will be collected on Friday and Friday's garbage and recycling on Saturday. It's offices will also be closed on Thursday and Friday. 

Florence County offices will also be closed on Thursday and Friday for the holiday. Darlington County offices will also be closed on Thursday and Friday.  

Florence One Schools were closed on Wednesday and will remain closed until Monday. 

The Postal Service will also be closed on Thursday. Post offices will not be open and mail will not be delivered. 

