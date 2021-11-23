Florence moving sanitation routes back for Thanksgiving

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence's sanitation routes will be moved back one day for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The city announced on its website that Thursday's garbage and recycling will be collected on Friday and Friday's garbage and recycling on Saturday. It's offices will also be closed on Thursday and Friday.
Florence County offices will also be closed on Thursday and Friday for the holiday. Darlington County offices will also be closed on Thursday and Friday.
Florence One Schools were closed on Wednesday and will remain closed until Monday.
The Postal Service will also be closed on Thursday. Post offices will not be open and mail will not be delivered.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.