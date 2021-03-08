 Skip to main content
Florence municipal court to restart in person hearings next Monday
Florence municipal court to restart in person hearings next Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Hearings in the Florence municipal court will resume next Monday. 

The city announced Monday morning that it would be resuming in-person hearings in accordance with a recent order of the South Carolina Supreme Court. 

The South Carolina Supreme Court issued an order in late February authorizing the resumption of in person hearings next Monday. 

The city court will resume at 9 a.m. next Monday, including hearings in morning court, afternoon court and livability court. Defendants whose dates were postponed will receive a mailed notice containing their new date of appearance. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

