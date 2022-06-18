 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence murder suspect arrested following Saturday manhunt

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Saturday morning Florence manhunt ended with a murder suspect in custody.

Florence Police saw Le'Andre Kajuan Richardson, for whom they had outstanding warrants, in a vehicle near Alexander and Sumter streets, according to a release from the department.

"Mr. Richardson fled from officers and abandoned his vehicle on Schofield Drive," Capt., Mike Brandt wrote in a release on the incident. "The Florence Police Department’s Emergency Response Team, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Florence Police Department K-9 officer Shelby assisted in the search and Mr. Richardson was taken into custody a short time later."

Richardson, 20 of 2316 Dudley Drive, Florence, is charged with armed robbery, murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a violent felon in connection with the Jan. 2 slaying of Joshua Brogsia in the 1500 block of Waverly Avenue.

"Mr. Richardson was reportedly in possession of a quantity of suspected drugs at the time of his arrest and additional charges are pending," Brandt wrote in the release.

Richardson is in custody at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting an initial appearance before a Florence County magistrate. He will later have a bond hearing before a circuit court judge on the murder charge.

