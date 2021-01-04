Florence NAACP branch hosting city council candidate forum Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Residents looking to get to know the candidates running in two Florence City Council primaries have an opportunity to do so Tuesday.

The Florence Branch of the NAACP will host a virtual forum for the candidates running in the Council District 1 race and the Council District 3 Republican primary at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The forum will be available for viewing via the Florence Branch's Facebook page by clicking on the display ad for the forum at the top of the page.

Five of the candidates running for the Council District 1 seat will be running in the Jan. 26 Democratic primary: James "Big Man" Kennedy, Joey McMillan, Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell, LaShonda Nesmith Jackson and Jermaine C. Nowline.

The winner of this primary and any needed runoffs will face Republican William Schofield in the March 30 general election.

All four candidates for District 3 will be running in the Jan. 26 Republican primary and any needed runoffs: Bryan Braddock, Robby Hill, John Sweeney and Glynn F. Willis.

The candidates are expected to be asked why they are running, what problems they see facing the city and what they would do to resolve those problems.

