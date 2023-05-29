Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FLORENCE, S.C. — Gray skies and a red, white and blue clad crowd were the backdrop of the Memorial Day Ceremony that featured cannon fire, a 21-gun volley and taps at Florence National Cemetery.

“We’re here to commemorate those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country, not only those that are interred here but across our great land,” master of ceremony and retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Wayne Jackson said.

The program’s keynote speaker was retired U.S. Army Brigadier General (RET) Lawrence E. Gillespie Sr. who traveled from Fairfax Virginia. Gillespie completed two combat tours in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot, won multiple awards and decorations, has a notable background as a leader in U.S. Army aviation and has held several key level command positions with the District of Columbia Army National Guard.

“Consider those who died in our wars, and they lost more than just their life — and I’m going to paraphrase President Reagan here — they lost being a husband, being a wife, they lost having a family, they lost being a grandfather, or grandmother and enjoying old age,” Gillespie said.

In his speech Gillespie honored his wingman and crew who died Aug. 27, 1966 during his first tour in Vietnam along with three members of his gunship platoon who died April 12, 1968 during his second tour.

Florence Memorial Day remembrance keynote speaker's address Your browser does not support the audio element.

“As you walk through your normal life — your day to day activities — think about the people that have made the ultimate sacrifice for this country,” Gillespie said.

This year’s ceremony ended with a gun salute and taps by the Veterans Honor Guard preceded by cannon fire from B Battery 1st U.S. Artillery commanded by Larry Metcalf.

“What we’re here for today is we’re doing an honorary shot for all of our fallen veterans,” Metcalf said. “This is kind of very special to me, very special to me.”

Metcalf, who portrays Corporal Joseph March in Battery B, has served in the U.S. military.

Usually a pound of powder would be used to fire the round up to two miles, but for the ceremony less was used to lessen the impact of the sound.

“We won’t be using a full pound today because we don’t want to burn anybodies’ ears out,” Metcalf said.

Battery B 1st US Artillery is a not for profit living history organization based in Key West, Florida, that follows the Civil War trail of Battery B.

The ceremony began with an invocation given by the Rev. Thomas W. Smith with Central United Methodist Church in Florence, and colors were presented by the Charles Devens Jr. Camp No. 10 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War followed by the singing of the National Anthem by worship leader Kurtes Quesinberry.

Reenactors were also present at the ceremony wearing period accurate Civil War dress.

Prior to Gillespie’s speech Jackson gave a brief history of the importance and origin of the Florence National Cemetery.

“You’re on hallowed ground here: Florence National Cemetery,” Jackson said. “This patch of ground was established in 1865. It was one of the very first in the new national cemetery system that President Lincoln started actually during the Civil War.”

Between September 1864 and February 1865, 12,000 Union prisoners were held in the Florence Stockade next to the cemetery. Those who did not survive their imprisonment are a central part of the national cemetery.

There are several trenches in the old section of the cemetery in which the unidentified soldiers were burried.

“About 3,000 Union soldiers died and are buried where you are today, " Jackson said. “So this is no small thing you’re in the middle of. Right now you’re in the middle of history.”

After the ceremony ended attendees were encouraged by Jackson to visit another Memorial Day Ceremony taking place at Veteran Village nursing home.

The Florence National Cemetery also held its annual flagging event Saturday morning leading to little U.S. flags waving at every gravestone while attendees honored the fallen.