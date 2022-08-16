Florence National Cemetery to have planning seminar Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Pee Dee veterans interested in learning how to be buried in a National Cemetery will be able to learn more at a Tuesday seminar at the Florence County VA office.

The seminar will focus on the benefits and requirements for a National Cemetery funeral.

Funeral homes from the community will also be present to provide information regarding their pre-planning services.

The outreach event is free and open to the public and spouses are encouraged to attend.

The event starts at 10:30 a.m. and will happen at the office at 707 East National Cemetery Road.