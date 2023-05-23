FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence National Cemetery will be a busy place Memorial Day Weekend with the annual flagging of the cemetery Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and the Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday.

This year’s Memorial Day event will feature organizations in Civil War period dress as well as live cannon fire. Florence’s local Veterans Honor Guard will participate and close out Monday’s ceremony.

Monday’s invocation will be presented by Rev. Thomas W. Smith, Central United Methodist Church. The colors will be presented by Devens Camp No. 10 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. Near the end of the ceremony, cannon fire will be provided by B Battery, 1st US Artillery which will fire 19th Century cannons.

Retired US Army Brigadier General Lawrence E. Gillespie, a member of the US Army Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame who served two tours in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot, will be Monday’s keynote speaker. He earned multiple awards and medals during his 30-plus years of service including the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Combat Infantryman Badge. His service culminated as the deputy commanding general, the District of Columbia National Guard.

The Veterans Honor Guard will fire a three round rifle volley and perform Taps noting the end of the 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony. Retired USAF Colonel Wayne Jackson will be the Master of Ceremony.

Saturday volunteers will place U.S. flags on each of the graves in the National Cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day.

“Each Memorial Day weekend, the Pee Dee community, along with their children and families, come together to pay tribute to the soldiers resting at the Florence National Cemetery. These volunteers take part in placing more than 14,000 flags on every gravesite in the cemetery,” said Carolyn Howard, cemetery director. “Each flag placement reminds us of the sacrifices made by each member of our armed forces. The sight is spectacular to see.”

The cemetery will serve refreshments following the flagging which usually takes less than an hour to accomplish.

“This is a free event that is open to the public. We encouraged all volunteers to join us in honoring our veterans who deserve our appreciation for all they do,” Howard said.

Parking for both events is avaialable at the Pee Dee Center, 714 National Cemetery Road, which neighbors the new section of the cemetery.