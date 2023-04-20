COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thursday night the capstone at the University of South Carolina was lit for Florence native William C. Hubbard, who has been elected to American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Hubbard is dean of the USC School of Law and co-founder of the World Justice Project, which works to advance the rule of law around the world to reduce corruption, combat poverty and disease, and protects people from injustices.

“Dean Hubbard’s distinguished legal career has advanced the cause of justice across our state, nation and globe,” university President Michael Amiridis said. “Our students and our university have benefitted from his insightful leadership in countless ways, and he is eminently deserving of this recognition.”

The academy is a prestigious fellowship of artists, scholars and leaders who work together for the public good. Distinguished members have included Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Graham Bell and Colin Powell, and current members include more than 250 Nobel and Pulitzer Prize winners.

Only seven individuals at South Carolina institutions were previously honored with the academy’s designation, with four hailing from USC. Hubbard becomes the university’s fifth honoree, joining poet and professor Nikky Finney, who was elected to the academy in 2020.

When announcing this year’s new members, Academy President David W. Oxtoby said, “With the election of these members, the Academy is honoring excellence, innovation, and leadership and recognizing a broad array of stellar accomplishments. We hope every new member celebrates this achievement and joins our work advancing the common good.”

Joining Hubbard in this year's class were Lin-Manuel Miranda, Shonda Rhimes and Michelle Yeoh — among others.

“In its earliest days, the academy sought members who would help address issues and opportunities confronting a young nation,” said Nancy C. Andrews (Boston Children’s Hospital), chair of the academy’s Board of Directors. “We feel a similar urgency and have elected a class that brings diverse expertise to meet the pressing challenges and possibilities that America and the world face today.”

Prior to being named the law school dean, Hubbard spent his law career as an attorney and partner with Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP in Columbia from 1978 to his appointment.

He attended Royal Elementary School and Moore Junior High School.

“I graduated from McClenaghan High School in 1970,” Hubbard said.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of South Carolina in 1974, graduating magna cum laude, and a juris doctorate from the School of Law in 1977. As an undergraduate, Hubbard received the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award, the university’s highest student award. In 2009, he received the University’s Distinguished Alumni Award. In 2010, he was awarded the university’s highest recognition, the honorary doctor of laws.