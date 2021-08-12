Florence native writes book on importance of a good credit score

In her book, teens ask the questions and Perry responds. She said she wants to prevent children from making the same mistakes as adults. She wants to make sure they know the importance of making timely payments and not purchasing things they can’t afford to make timely payments on.

Perry said the biggest mistake people make is not making timely payments. She said this hurts your score, and bad credit can stay on your report for seven years. She said most people don’t take the time to understand how it works.

She also discusses in her book how credit scores work, the credit scale and the three major credit bureaus. In the back of the book is a glossary of financial terms.

She said the book is very user friendly.

Perry said “Credit- Lit” was recently awarded the Mom’s Choice Gold award. She said the Mom’s Choice Awards program evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. She said the program is globally recognized and is based in the United States. It has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries.

Perry said the book is not only helpful for teens. She said many adults have told her they find it useful as well.