Florence native writes book on importance of a good credit score

FLORENCE, S.C. – Dionne Perry discovered the hard way the importance of a good credit score.
While attending Florence-Darlington Technical College at the beginning of her college career, Perry said, she was offered several credit cards. Not fully understanding the importance of timely payments, Perry charged items she wasn’t always able to pay back in a timely manner.
Later in life when she went to make a substantial purchase, she couldn’t because of her credit score. Her credit score had been hurt by her not being able to make timely payments.
Perry said that taught her a lesson.
She began reading and discovering as much as she could about credit scores, leading her to write and publish a book, “Credit- Lit,” for teens about how credit scores affect every decision they will make in the future.
“They don’t teach about credit scores in school,” she said.
Perry said children deserve to learn how the credit process works before securing credit cards and taking on debt. She said her book helps them navigate the process.
“I started teaching people about the importance of a good credit score,” she said. “Your credit score is the most important number in your life. You can’t do anything without it. Utility companies look at your credit score before giving you electricity. All financial decisions are based on your credit score.”
In her book, teens ask the questions and Perry responds. She said she wants to prevent children from making the same mistakes as adults. She wants to make sure they know the importance of making timely payments and not purchasing things they can’t afford to make timely payments on.
Perry said the biggest mistake people make is not making timely payments. She said this hurts your score, and bad credit can stay on your report for seven years. She said most people don’t take the time to understand how it works.
She also discusses in her book how credit scores work, the credit scale and the three major credit bureaus. In the back of the book is a glossary of financial terms.
She said the book is very user friendly.
Perry said “Credit- Lit” was recently awarded the Mom’s Choice Gold award. She said the Mom’s Choice Awards program evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. She said the program is globally recognized and is based in the United States. It has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries.
Perry said the book is not only helpful for teens. She said many adults have told her they find it useful as well.
Perry said she is “uniquely qualified to educate young people and adults on the importance of maintaining a good credit score.” Over the past 25 years, she has dedicated time and effort to helping adults and teens understand the importance of maintaining a good credit score.
She is a board-certified credit consultant. She said her book “delivers the goods on credit, giving young people exactly what they need to make it in this economy.”
Perry consults, writes, and speaks on the subject of credit in all its forms. She can be heard on podcasts and at virtual and in-person events at schools, libraries, organizations and businesses.
Perry has also developed the Credit-Lit Ambassador program for empowering teens and for educators, counselors, community activists, financial advisers, and other adults interacting with teens to help educate them on how credit score process works.
Perry is trying to find others willing to purchase the book in bulk and distribute it in their neighborhood and talk to their neighbors about the importance of a good credit score.
“I think this is a movement,” she said. “I am passionate about it. This is my way of giving back to the young people. It took me 25 years to get it done. The pandemic allowed me to slow down and work on the book. I also designed the cover.”
Perry said the whole process has been very rewarding.
“My goal is to get the books in the classroom,” she said.
Perry said she would like for every family to have a copy of the book in their home.
Perry now resides in Atlanta, Georgia, where she works with the federal government. She said she still has family in Florence.
Perry grew up in Florence and attended Florence’s public schools. She is a graduate of Wilson High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education, training, and development, and received her Mmaster’s degree in human resources from Webster University.
Perry’s book is self-published under Instill Publishing Company. The book is $9.95 and is available on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on her website https://www.credit-lit.com