Florence native's first novel is headed to the screen

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Michelle Barfield knows pain and joy and says embracing both has shaped her life's work.
Her greatest joys are her two children, Riley and Sullivan. Her deepest pain is the loss of two children she and husband, Scott Barfield, lost in miscarriages.
"It was the worst time of my life," Michelle Barfield said, “until in his timing God blessed us with two healthy children. One night I was rocking Sully and a feeling of gratitude washed over me. I asked God right then to show me how to use the pain of loss and my gratitude for two healthy children."
The Barfields had just moved from Florence to Inman when she made this request. Two weeks later, Barfield began writing rhymes that would become her first published children's book, "The Sully Bug."
To date 5,000 copies have been sold, and copies of her book have traveled the world in Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes.
Barfield continues to write and has published three children's books and her first novel, "The Well." "The Well" has taken Barfield on a journey as co-writer of the screenplay that is receiving recognition and accolades from film festivals all over the country.
Barfield was born and reared in Florence. She graduated from Francis Marion University and taught elementary school for Florence One Schools for eight years. In 2007, five weeks after their second child, Sullivan, was born, the Barfields packed up and moved to Inman for her husband's job. She took with her the memories and life experiences she says would later serve in her evolving roles as wife, mom, teacher, to published author and screenplay co-writer.
"It is amazing how God will take you on a journey you didn't expect," said Barfield, who began her writing career at age 40. "After focusing on children’s books for the first part of my writing career, God placed a story on my heart that could not be ignored.”
Her first novel, "The Well," was published in 2014. Since that time, "The Well," has been adapted into a screenplay with co-writer and award-winning producer Tom Bhramayana.
"The Well" is a story set in Burundi, Africa, about faith, hope and undying love, and it brings awareness to a lack of clean drinking water in the world, Barfield said.
Barfield says the story of "The Well" was pieced together through God's timing and placing her in the right places at the right times for details of the book.
The timing of a school project was a factor in details of the book. Unlike Barfield's children's books, which were based on her experiences with family, she said "The Well" was written about places she has not been and characters she has not met. This initially caused her to doubt her ability to write the story. Barfield has never been to Africa, where "The Well" is set.
"My daughter kept telling me about this project they were working on at school,” Barfield said. “Finally one day she said, ‘I can show you a video.’ She pulled it up and it was the water project in Africa. They were digging a well. She didn't know the story I had inside that revolved around a well in Africa."
The characters evolved over time in ways Barfield said she can't explain as anything other than God's perfect timing, especially regarding the main character, Ava Lindley.
"I had written the main character's name, Ava Lindley, on the back of my check book in my pocketbook. I didn't even know why I had written that name down. Probably a year went by, and I found the name again and thought again, who is Ava Lindley? Then I realized that's her, that's my main character. That's how her character came to me."
The title of the book was decided after Barfield heard a youth presentation at church that concluded with the song, "The Well."
"I cried. I had my title," Barfield said. "These are examples of little crumbs along the path that made me think, ‘Ok, maybe I can do this.’”
Before a date night with her husband, Scott, Barfield started putting words for “The Well” on paper.
"I couldn't keep it in any longer,” she said. “I told Scott I have something to tell you. As we were getting ready for our date night, I sat down on the edge of our bathtub and spilled it."
Barfield said her husband encouraged her to write it out. Within three months of this bathroom conversation, "The Well" was written. The day after her publisher read it, a contract was offered on the book.
"Scott is a wise man," Barfield said. "I was being a little negative at my ability to write this novel. He said, ‘If this is what God wants for you, he will put the desire in your heart.’
“I can tell you, the desire is in my heart to do this.
"Two things kept coming to me as I received feedback from readers. They couldn't put it down and it needed to be a movie."
So Barfield wrote the sequel to "The Well," and it was in the process of being published when she received news about her then-publishing company, Tate Publishing. She said in hindsight, the timing was a blessing.
"Four weeks before the sequel to ‘The Well’ was to be released, my former publishing company closed for embezzling money,” she said. “It broke my heart. I knew these people, had been face to face with them. When you are going through a tragedy or trial and you look back and see why that might have happened, you get perspective. I look back now, and I was in a difficult place. I couldn't sell or print my books. I had five books with them. Everything was frozen. But during that time was when we wrote the screenplay for ‘The Well.’ I didn't see it when I was in the midst of it, but I see it now. The timing was a blessing."
Barfield says the disappointment and uncertainty during this time resulted in her most challenging and rewarding work, the screenplay. A series of events landed the book in the hands of Bhramayana, who is most known for his work with the Netflix movie “Tinker.” Bhramayan and Barfield co-wrote the screenplay for "The Well," which has received a total of eight official selections, semifinalist and finalist placements in multiple film festivals, including The New York International Film Festival. The screenplay won a top seven finish in the Beaufort International Film Festival.
The collaboration with Bhramayan began after Barfield saw an interview on her local news, WYFF, about a movie being filmed in Greenville. She reached out to the executive director being interviewed, Sonny Marler.
"I didn't know anything about the process of a movie, that you needed a screenplay,” Barfield said. “I thought he might like the story, so I sent the book."
Marler passed it to Bhramayan, a colleague. Bhramayan said the book was meant for him.
"He (Marler) knows I'm a devoted Christian and all about meaningful, positive and inspiration stories,” Bhramayan said. “He told me I should read her book. Once I did, I fell in love with it."
Bhramayan began communicating with Barfield right away, and after he completed “Tinker,” the two began collaborating on "The Well" screenplay.
"I'm proud of Michelle,” he said. “Although she was intimidated with the software we used to collaborate with to write the screenplay, she overcame her fear and dove right in, helping me adapt the book on Final Draft software."
The screenplay was sent out for general feedback and was returned with eight laurels.
The recognition received at film festivals is important, said Bhramayan, whose work has won 19 best-of awards and an additional 25 nominations for “Tinker.”
"When a screenplay is submitted, it could be among thousands of scripts from all across the globe,” Bhramayan said. “It's an honor to be an official selection. Some festivals get so many they have to do a process of elimination, which results in semifinalist and finalist. It's a great means to get your movie watched and your script read."
The next step for Bhramayan and Barfield is to secure funding for the movie.
"The toughest part about making a moving is getting off the ground with the right investing partners,” Bhramayan said. “They need to understand the risk but also the benefits. Someone who won’t try to hijack the film and will stay true to the message without changing the story for spiritual political correctness. Finding the right partner is crucial."
Barfield said she is ready when the time comes to move to the next step.
"God has shown me the way the whole time,” she said. “Knowing what I know, how it all worked out to get the book, I don't think he's finished with it. There's something big coming, and I'm waiting on his timing," Barfield said.
She is also waiting on the right timing to release the sequel to "The Well."
