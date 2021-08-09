Florence neighborhood redevelopment community development corporation will have to wait due to meeting agenda issue

FLORENCE, S.C. – The potential of Florence forming a neighborhood redevelopment community development corporation and pursuing All-America City designation will have to wait because of an issue with the Florence City Council's agenda.
On the agenda for the Florence City Council meeting on Monday were reports from the city council's community development and marketing and public relations committees. In those reports, the committees were expected to recommend the council to ask the city staff to begin researching the process of the formation of a community development corporation for neighborhood redevelopment and beginning the process of researching what it would take to make Florence an All-America City again.
But those potential recommendations were stopped cold by a requirement of the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act.
Councilwoman Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes brought the redevelopment committee's recommendation to pursue the creation of a community development corporation for neighborhood redevelopment. In her report, she referenced a similar effort led by Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin that ended without the formation of a corporation.
Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily was in the process of making a motion on the recommendation when he was stopped by Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin.
"Thank you, councilwoman for your report, but based on the public freedom of information [act], that would have had to have been listed as an item," Myers Ervin said.
She then asked city attorney Jim Peterson to explain the requirements of the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act.
Peterson explained that although the agenda contained an item indicating that the committees would report, the agenda did not contain an item indicating the committee would be recommend an action to the council. Thus, the public could not know that the council might take action on the recommendation and, therefore, the recommendation violated the Freedom of Information Act's requirement of 24 hours notice of a potential action by the council.
Councilman Chaquez McCall, the member of the redevelopment committee who made the motion to recommend the council ask the city staff to research the formation of the development corporation, said he was frustrated by the situation.
"I'm getting frustrated with this, because it was in the paper for almost a month, he said. The Morning News published an article on the recommendation in late July.
"I think we knew it was coming," McCall said. "I don't know where the error happened, and I hate that we have to go to a council meeting for us to finally know that we can't vote on it."
McCall also said that "pettiness" was going too far. He added that everyone on the council knew – the meeting minutes from the committees contained the recommendation – what the recommendation was.
Barnes also said she was frustrated.
"On the minutes that everyone can see, it says that we would bring this forward for action," Barnes said. "For us now to look to see that it can't come forward is disappointing because we've got a lot of citizens that are really excited about this CDC [community development corporation] happening."
She also she would have liked to have been informed before the meeting.
McCall also said the recommendations from the marketing and public relations committee he chairs to begin researching the potential to make the city an All-America City again would also be moved back a month because of the agenda issue.
It was not clear exactly why the recommendations were left off the agenda.
At the meeting, it seemed as if there was confusion between the city staff attending the committee meetings and the council members on the committee about who would take the appropriate steps to get the recommendations on the agenda.
City Manager Randy Osterman pledged to the council that from Monday's meeting forward if a city council committee makes a recommendation, staff would bring it forward for inclusion on the next council agenda.