Florence neighborhood redevelopment community development corporation will have to wait due to meeting agenda issue

McCall also said that "pettiness" was going too far. He added that everyone on the council knew – the meeting minutes from the committees contained the recommendation – what the recommendation was.

Barnes also said she was frustrated.

"On the minutes that everyone can see, it says that we would bring this forward for action," Barnes said. "For us now to look to see that it can't come forward is disappointing because we've got a lot of citizens that are really excited about this CDC [community development corporation] happening."

She also she would have liked to have been informed before the meeting.

McCall also said the recommendations from the marketing and public relations committee he chairs to begin researching the potential to make the city an All-America City again would also be moved back a month because of the agenda issue.

It was not clear exactly why the recommendations were left off the agenda.

At the meeting, it seemed as if there was confusion between the city staff attending the committee meetings and the council members on the committee about who would take the appropriate steps to get the recommendations on the agenda.

City Manager Randy Osterman pledged to the council that from Monday's meeting forward if a city council committee makes a recommendation, staff would bring it forward for inclusion on the next council agenda.

